The Riverdale Police Department says a 17-year-old foreign exchange student Kai Zhuang has been found alive and safe and appears to be the victim of cyber-kidnapping, according to a press release. Zhuang, a Chinese national, was reported missing on Thursday by his high school. Zhuang's parents had contacted the high school from China after receiving a ransom photo, according to the press release from Sunday. Police said that Zhuang and his family were being manipulated by ìcyber-kidnappersî.
Missing foreign exchange student found safe in Utah
A missing foreign exchange student from China has been found safe in the cold Utah mountains. Police say he was a victim of 'cyber-kidnapping.' CNN's Nick Watt reports.
Missing foreign exchange student found safe in Utah
