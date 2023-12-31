Video Ad Feedback
Analyst on US sinking Houthi boats: 'This is a big step'
The US Navy says it sank three Houthi boats after they attacked a container ship off the coast of Yemen. The Houthis have been carrying out a spate of attacks on ships, which they say are revenge against Israel for its military campaign in Gaza.
Latest Videos 17 videos
