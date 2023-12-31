Video Ad Feedback
Russia calls for U.N. Security Council Meeting
Russia called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to censure Ukraine after an attack on Russian soil. Barbie Nadeau reports on what was said at that meeting.
