Leaders of Egypt and Jordan call for Gaza ceasefire
The leaders of Egypt and Jordan are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to reach people in the enclave. Jordan's King Abdullah went to Cairo on Wednesday to meet with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Kim Brunhuber speaks with Sanam Vakil, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House.
