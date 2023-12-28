Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show children among Palestinian men stripped and detained by IDF
An edited video circulating on social media appears to show Palestinian men and at least two children detained and stripped by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a stadium in northern Gaza. CNN is unable to verify when the video was shot. A CNN geolocation of the video shows it was filmed in Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City, where NGO Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has said it received reports of detentions. CNN reached out to the IDF for comment on the video and the children detained but has not yet heard back. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
