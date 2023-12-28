liora argamani vpx
Terminally ill mom of Israeli hostage pleads with Biden in letter
Liora Argamani, whose daughter Noa was kidnapped at the Nova Music Festival on October 7th, wrote a letter to President Biden pleading for him to help get her daughter home before she dies of stage 4 brain cancer.
00:55
mosab abu toha vpx
Naked, handcuffed and blindfolded: Palestinian poet details time in Israeli custody
03:25
Now playing
A still from a video appears to show Palestinians detained by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a stadium in northern Gaza.
Video appears to show children among Palestinian men stripped and detained by IDF
00:46
Now playing
tal heinrich brianna keilar split
CNN anchor pushes back after Israeli official compares conflict to World War II
04:01
Now playing
Rafa crossing vpx
'Absolute chaos': Gunfire breaks out at key crossing for aid trucks into Gaza
02:32
Now playing
nova music festival survivor rescuer vpx
Why woman who survived Hamas attack returned to site of massacre
04:25
Now playing
christmas in bethlehem vpx 2
Lutheran Pastor: If Jesus were born today he would be born in Gaza under rubble
01:08
Now playing
elbagir pkg gaza bomb vpx
Video shows aftermath of Israeli 2000-pound bomb drop on Gaza refugee camp
03:46
Now playing
tunnel Daphné Richemond-Barak
Tunnel warfare expert on what she sees in newly-discovered tunnel in Gaza
01:31
Now playing
Hamas Sudan money man Elbagir vpx
CNN investigation into a Hamas-linked financier
04:18
Now playing
GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 31: A view from the area after Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, on October 31, 2023. Palestinians, including children killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp, Interior Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday. Israeli attacks continue on the 25th day in Gaza. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
'There are no safe zones' in Gaza, says ICRC president
06:35
Now playing
Gaza children music 1
This 23-year-old plays music for Gazan children so that it overpowers the sound of warplanes
00:52
Now playing
tunnel Gaza
See the Hamas tunnel that the IDF claims is the 'biggest' in Gaza
03:25
Now playing
aljazeera journalist killed vpx
Al Jazeera and Reuters journalists among the many journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war
03:09
Now playing
palestinian men
Hear from Palestinian men detained by Israeli forces
03:29
Now playing
nima 01 vpx
Eyewitness testimony and footage reveals escalation in Israel's occupation tactics in West Bank
08:01
Now playing
