exp North Korea war preps Liebermann lklv 122812ASEG2 cnni world_00002001.png
Video Ad Feedback
Kim Jong Un orders North Korean military to ramp up war preparations
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has instructed his country's army, munitions industry, nuclear weapons, and civil defense sectors to accelerate war preparations in response to "confrontation moves" by the United States, state news agency reports. CNN's Oren Liebermann has the story.
01:20 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
exp North Korea war preps Liebermann lklv 122812ASEG2 cnni world_00002001.png
Video Ad Feedback
Kim Jong Un orders North Korean military to ramp up war preparations
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kptv nike sneakers
Video Ad Feedback
Rare pair of shoes were found in a donation bin. See what Sotheby's auctioned them for
01:22
Now playing
- Source: KPTV
ukrainian choir carol of the bells cnni intl ldn vpx _00020629.png
Video Ad Feedback
Choir sings iconic 'Home Alone' Christmas song in special performance for CNN
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
delayza diaz vocal chord surgery vpx
Video Ad Feedback
9-year-old learns how to speak after surgery for condition that is usually fatal
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oklahoma burning car
Video Ad Feedback
'Please don't leave me': See dramatic moment woman is saved from burning car
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
la la anthony threesixty
Video Ad Feedback
How La La Anthony is supporting young inmates at Rikers Island
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 thrifted vase auction virginia
Video Ad Feedback
Woman's rare thrift find sells for over $100K at auction
02:12
Now playing
- Source: WWBT
NASA meteor shower
Video Ad Feedback
Last meteor shower of 2023 illuminates the sky
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
animal kingdom elephant
Video Ad Feedback
See the first African elephant born at Disney's Animal Kingdom in 7 years
00:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Wallace Taylor Swift Split
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Wallace told to give back Taylor Swift bracelet after criticism of 'Time' honor
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Abby Phillip with her daughter.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Abby Phillip share why she chose to give birth to her daughter at home
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill Nye
Video Ad Feedback
Bill Nye explains how climate change is affecting our pocket books
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kate Cox
Video Ad Feedback
'It's a hard time': Woman granted abortion speaks out after ruling
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Epic Leap vs Scream Beam 3
Video Ad Feedback
'Sickest thing I've ever done': Watch epic trick off skyscraper
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Thomas Randele and his daughter Ashley
Video Ad Feedback
How an 'NCIS' episode led her dad to a crime confession
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chickens Freeze 3
Video Ad Feedback
Owner freaks out when all her chickens freeze simultaneously
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN