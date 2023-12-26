Video Ad Feedback
US hits back with airstrikes following drone attacks
The US military carried out airstrikes on facilities used by the Iraq-based Kataib Hezbollah and "affiliated groups" after an attack injured three US troops, leaving one in critical condition, the White House said. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
02:43 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
