Israel plans to expand ground operation as U.N. relief official says "no place is safe" in Gaza
As Israel announces plans to expand its military operation in Gaza's north and south, the head of the main U.N. agency assisting Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) criticized the evacuation orders in the enclave. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
03:37 - Source: CNN
