Video Ad Feedback
Christmas effectively canceled in the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ
The traditionally vibrant streets of Bethlehem, the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ, have fallen silent on Christmas amid the war between Hamas and Israel. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
02:36 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Christmas effectively canceled in the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why woman who survived Hamas attack returned to site of massacre
04:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lutheran Pastor: If Jesus were born today he would be born in Gaza under rubble
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of Israeli 2000-pound bomb drop on Gaza refugee camp
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tunnel warfare expert on what she sees in newly-discovered tunnel in Gaza
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN investigation into a Hamas-linked financier
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'There are no safe zones' in Gaza, says ICRC president
06:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This 23-year-old plays music for Gazan children so that it overpowers the sound of warplanes
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the Hamas tunnel that the IDF claims is the 'biggest' in Gaza
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Al Jazeera and Reuters journalists among the many journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from Palestinian men detained by Israeli forces
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Eyewitness testimony and footage reveals escalation in Israel's occupation tactics in West Bank
08:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
IDF spokesman addresses the accidental killing of Israeli hostages
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN asked Jake Sullivan about Israel using 'dumb bombs' in Gaza. Hear his response
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu's spokesperson says Israel is defining 'gold standard of urban warfare' in Gaza
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Israeli soldiers fighting in Gaza for 'last Hamas strongholds'
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A Palestinian dad recorded these words weeks before dying in an airstrike
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN