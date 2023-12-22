Video Ad Feedback
Newly released bodycam video shows police responding during Prague shooting
Czech police have released body camera footage taken during the response to Thursday's mass shooting at a university in central Prague. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
02:24 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Newly released bodycam video shows police responding during Prague shooting
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Photo shows students in Prague on ledge of building to escape shooter
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russians ask Putin to bring soldiers home in rare public protest
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Who are the Houthis and why are they stepping up attacks? CNN reporter breaks it down
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Suicide kits' sold online with this chemical as main ingredient
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the Hamas tunnel that the IDF claims is the 'biggest' in Gaza
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Anti-LGBTQ laws are on the rise in Africa. This US group denies they are linked to their spread
05:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Amal Clooney says this company split profits with ISIS
03:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taliban rule sparks surge in female suicides in Afghanistan
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UK court rules Prince Harry was victim of phone hacking by tabloid group
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taiwan faces flood of disinformation from China ahead of election
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed's take: US domestic politics could derail all progress in foreign policy
05:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Are you Hamas?': Hear from Palestinian men detained by Israeli forces
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Belarusian opposition leader warns of dire circumstances in Eastern Europe
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage exposes extensive damage on Ukraine's eastern battlefield
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN asked Jake Sullivan about Israel using 'dumb bombs' in Gaza. Hear his response
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Clarissa Ward report from inside Gaza for the first time since war began
06:57
Now playing- Source: CNN