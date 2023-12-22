christmas in bethlehem vpx
Why church leaders are canceling Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem
Palestinian church leaders have canceled public Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem in solidarity with the people of Gaza as the war rages on.
World News 17 videos
01:08


prague police bodycam shooting
Newly released bodycam video shows police responding during Prague shooting
02:24

elbagir pkg gaza bomb vpx
Video shows aftermath of Israeli 2000-pound bomb drop on Gaza refugee camp
03:46

A police officer cordon off an area near the university in central Prague, on December 21, 2023. Czech police said Thursday a shooting in a university building in central Prague has left "dead and wounded people", without providing further details.
Photo shows students in Prague on ledge of building to escape shooter
02:58

russians want troops home chance
Russians ask Putin to bring soldiers home in rare public protest
03:13

houthi vpx screengrab
Who are the Houthis and why are they stepping up attacks? CNN reporter breaks it down
02:04

canada teens suicide kits vpx
'Suicide kits' sold online with this chemical as main ingredient
03:39

tunnel Gaza
See the Hamas tunnel that the IDF claims is the 'biggest' in Gaza
03:25

anti lgbt laws mckenzie
Anti-LGBTQ laws are on the rise in Africa. This US group denies they are linked to their spread
05:31

Amal Clooney GPS 12.17
Amal Clooney says this company split profits with ISIS
03:49

The siblings live in fear of being forcibly returned to Afghanistan and life under Taliban rule. A portion of this photo has been blurred by CNN to protect identity.
Taliban rule sparks surge in female suicides in Afghanistan
04:22

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 7: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves after giving evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 7, 2023 in London, England. Prince Harry is one of several claimants in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers related to allegations of unlawful information gathering in previous decades. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
UK court rules Prince Harry was victim of phone hacking by tabloid group
02:26

Ripley Taiwan FactCheck Center
Taiwan faces flood of disinformation from China ahead of election
03:38

Fareed Zakaria GPS 12.17
Fareed's take: US domestic politics could derail all progress in foreign policy
05:41

palestinian men
'Are you Hamas?': Hear from Palestinian men detained by Israeli forces
03:29

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appears on CNN on Thursday, December 9.
Belarusian opposition leader warns of dire circumstances in Eastern Europe
02:42

ukraine drone footage vpx
Drone footage exposes extensive damage on Ukraine's eastern battlefield
01:52

