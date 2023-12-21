Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert explains why Putin thinks he has "the winning ticket"
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Fiona Hill, who served on former President Trump's National Security Council, and is a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, about Russia and its ongoing war on Ukraine.
02:08 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert explains why Putin thinks he has "the winning ticket"
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rare pair of shoes were found in a donation bin. See what Sotheby's auctioned them for
01:22
Now playing- Source: KPTV
Video Ad Feedback
Woman's rare thrift find sells for over $100K at auction
02:12
Now playing- Source: WWBT
Video Ad Feedback
See the first African elephant born at Disney's Animal Kingdom in 7 years
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Wallace told to give back Taylor Swift bracelet after criticism of 'Time' honor
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Abby Phillip share why she chose to give birth to her daughter at home
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bill Nye explains how climate change is affecting our pocket books
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's a hard time': Woman granted abortion speaks out after ruling
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift named Time's 2023 'Person of the Year'
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Sickest thing I've ever done': Watch epic trick off skyscraper
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How an 'NCIS' episode led her dad to a crime confession
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Owner freaks out when all her chickens freeze simultaneously
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Home Alone' star pays tribute to wife during Hollywood Walk of Fame speech
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
TV star broke the law to get her daugher into college. Hear why she said she did it
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Henry Winkler perform as 'The Fonz' nearly 40 years after 'Happy Days' went off air
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cellphone camera captures animal with unusual look
01:39
Now playing- Source: KTIV