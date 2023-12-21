Video Ad Feedback
This surgeon was struggling to soothe her patient. Then she tried something unusual
As an intern, surgeon and ob-gyn Aïcha N'doye once struggled to soothe a patient in the operating room. She decided to try something unusual that soon became an integral part of her work.
01:12 - Source: CNN
Improve your wellbeing with mindfulness 16 videos
