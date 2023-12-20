Video Ad Feedback
A volunteer in Gaza plays music for children to drown out the sounds of war
23-year-old oud player Ruaa Hassuna travels from camp to camp for displaced people in Gaza to try and give children a break from the horrors of war.
00:52 - Source: CNN
Israeli-Palestinian conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
A volunteer in Gaza plays music for children to drown out the sounds of war
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Life resumes amidst the rubble for Gaza residents
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Why did they do this to me?': 4-year-old injured in Gaza airstrike
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire. But peace may prove elusive
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This child's plea from Gaza went viral. See what her life is like now
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New generation of Palestinians and Israeli soldiers facing off in West Bank
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Residents watch ball of fire consume their neighborhood
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden celebrates ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden dodges question on Israel with a joke
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pro-Palestinian supporters march in cities across America
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reports from Israeli artillery positions near Israeli-Gaza border
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Violence between Israelis and Palestinians reignites: How did we get here?
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pro-Palestinian supporters march in cities across America
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
6-year-old airstrike survivor pulled from rubble
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Stelter press IDF spokesman on Gaza tower airstrike
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN