screengrab npw ukraine front line
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine's frontline becomes more grim as funding dries up
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh visits a drone unit in Ukraine which is struggling to get enough equipment in the face of waves of attacks from Russia.
06:36 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
screengrab npw ukraine front line
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine's frontline becomes more grim as funding dries up
06:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine drone footage vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage exposes extensive damage on Ukraine's eastern battlefield
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mcconnell russian media split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Well done gramps': See Russian state media praise McConnell and GOP
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NPW Kherson ukraine drone pilots 2
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine turns to cheaper drones as US aid stalls
04:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appears on CNN on Thursday, December 9.
Video Ad Feedback
Belarusian opposition leader warns of dire circumstances in Eastern Europe
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Cameron vpx
Video Ad Feedback
UK's David Cameron explains why US is 'lynchpin' for Ukraine
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Anna Coren with Avdiivka commander SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
See why delay in US aid is 'alarming' for soldiers in Ukraine
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
coren ukraine white angels dnt 4
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor with terminal cancer explains why he stayed behind in Ukrainian warzone
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mstyslav Chernov Amanpour vpx 1
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from filmmaker who captures the brutal Russian siege of a Ukrainian city
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Budanova Marianna vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Personal revenge by Putin': Wife of Ukraine's spy chief poisoned
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukrainian soldier
Video Ad Feedback
Enemy drone dropped a grenade into soldier's trench. Hear how he survived
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine russia drone target sebastian telegram
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine ramps up electronic warfare efforts against Russia
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Coren pkg Ukraine trench warfare
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows fierce trench warfare in Ukraine
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 roman ratushnyy cnn
Video Ad Feedback
Father remembers activist son who died fighting for Ukraine
04:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Coren Kyiv Drones PKG vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on the ground where Russia launched biggest drone attack since start of war
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukrainian civilians drones coren pkg 2
Video Ad Feedback
This Ukrainian couple turned their apartment into a drone-making center
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serhiy Ostapenko
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: Hear from Ukrainian drone pilot after Russians identified his unit's position
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN