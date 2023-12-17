Video Ad Feedback
Al Jazeera and Reuters journalists among the many journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war
An Al Jazeera cameraman has been killed by an Israeli strike, according to the Qatar-based network. Israel denies targeting journalists. His death is among the more than 60 journalists who have been killed since this conflict began, according to figures of the Committee to Protect Journalists. CNN's Melissa Bell has the details.
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
CNN looks at uprise in suicide among Afghan women due to Taliban rule
Hear from Palestinian men detained by Israeli forces
Eyewitness testimony and footage reveals escalation in Israel's occupation tactics in West Bank
IDF spokesman addresses the accidental killing of Israeli hostages
CNN asked Jake Sullivan about Israel using 'dumb bombs' in Gaza. Hear his response
Netanyahu's spokesperson says Israel is defining 'gold standard of urban warfare' in Gaza
Video shows Israeli soldiers fighting in Gaza for 'last Hamas strongholds'
A Palestinian dad recorded these words weeks before dying in an airstrike
This is how Israel enabled Qatar to send millions to Gaza
Israel dropped leaflets into Gaza with cryptic verse from Quran
Blinken on why international community slow to address sexual violence committed by Hamas
Hear audio of freed Israeli hostages confronting Netanyahu during private meeting
Makeshift camps. No electricity. A daily struggle for displaced Gazans
CNN presses the IDF spokesperson on the ratio of civilian casualties. Hear his response
'Chaos': Gaza residents scramble for food in bakery hit by Israeli airstrike
Witnesses share brutal accounts of sexual violence during October 7 attack
