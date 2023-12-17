Video Ad Feedback
Amal Clooney says this company split profits with ISIS
CNN's Fareed Zakaria speaks with International Human Rights Attorney Amal Clooney about French cement company, Lafarge, and how the company entered a revenue sharing scheme with ISIS and the al-Nusrah Front that produced millions for the terrorist groups, according to court filings from the plea deal the Justice Department reached with Lafarge.
03:49 - Source: CNN
