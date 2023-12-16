The siblings live in fear of being forcibly returned to Afghanistan and life under Taliban rule. A portion of this photo has been blurred by CNN to protect identity.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN looks at uprise in suicide among Afghan women due to Taliban rule
CNN's Anna Coren looks at the heartbreaking consequence of the Taliban's misogynistic rule over Afghanistan as suicide in women surges.
04:22 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
The siblings live in fear of being forcibly returned to Afghanistan and life under Taliban rule. A portion of this photo has been blurred by CNN to protect identity.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN looks at uprise in suicide among Afghan women due to Taliban rule
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nima 01 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Eyewitness testimony and footage reveals escalation in Israel's occupation tactics in West Bank
08:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 7: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves after giving evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 7, 2023 in London, England. Prince Harry is one of several claimants in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers related to allegations of unlawful information gathering in previous decades. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
UK court rules Prince Harry was victim of phone hacking by tabloid group
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine drone footage vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage exposes extensive damage on Ukraine's eastern battlefield
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jake Sullivan 12.15
Video Ad Feedback
CNN asked Jake Sullivan about Israel using 'dumb bombs' in Gaza. Hear his response
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin news confrence vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Putin said about US aid to Ukraine during news conference
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, is escorted by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and as he comes to the Capitol in Washington to issue a plea for Congress to break its deadlock and approve continued wartime funding for Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Video Ad Feedback
Congress' hesitation over Ukraine support 'is oxygen to the Kremlin': Fmr. head of US forces in Europe
11:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumnbail ward gaza
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Clarissa Ward report from inside Gaza for the first time since war began
06:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This picture taken on January 19, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 20 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending the 6th Political Bureau Meeting of the 8th Central Committee at the office building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang.
Video Ad Feedback
How a 'shadow army' of hackers could be funding Kim Jong Un's lavish lifestyle
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mcconnell russian media split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Well done gramps': See Russian state media praise McConnell and GOP
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks on during an interview with AFP at the office of his Anti-corruption Foundation (FBK) in Moscow on January 16, 2018. - The Kremlin's top critic Alexei Navalny has slammed Russia's March presidential election, in which he is barred from running, as a sham meant to "re-appoint" Vladimir Putin on his way to becoming "emperor for life". (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Pleitgen explains Navalny's significance: 'Putin's enemy number 1'
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
STILL antony blinken sotu 12 10 2023
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks Blinken why international community slow to address sexual violence by Hamas
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Al Gore SOTU vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Al Gore responds to COP28 president's claim there's 'no science' in ending use of fossil fuels
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 nobel prize mohammadi family 12 2023
Video Ad Feedback
Narges Mohammadi's children speak to CNN in exclusive interview
04:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
madowo 2 babies vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Today I felt like a mother': Mothers reunite with their babies after they were separated in Gaza
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Cameron vpx
Video Ad Feedback
UK's David Cameron explains why US is 'lynchpin' for Ukraine
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
guyana president intv thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Guyana's president reacts to Venezuela's controversial new map
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN