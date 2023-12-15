Left: Yotam Haim, Right: Samer Talalka IDF accidentally shoots and kills three Israelis held hostage in Gaza
IDF spokesman addresses the accidental killing of Israeli hostages
Israeli Defense Force spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus addresses the shooting of three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly identified as a threat in Gaza.
Eyewitness testimony and footage reveals escalation in Israel's occupation tactics in West Bank
CNN asked Jake Sullivan about Israel using 'dumb bombs' in Gaza. Hear his response
Netanyahu's spokesperson says Israel is defining 'gold standard of urban warfare' in Gaza
Video shows Israeli soldiers fighting in Gaza for 'last Hamas strongholds'
A Palestinian dad recorded these words weeks before dying in an airstrike
This is how Israel enabled Qatar to send millions to Gaza
Israel dropped leaflets into Gaza with cryptic verse from Quran
Blinken on why international community slow to address sexual violence committed by Hamas
A vehicle carrying hostages released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, drives by, in Ofakim, Israel, November 30, 2023.
Hear audio of freed Israeli hostages confronting Netanyahu during private meeting
Makeshift camps. No electricity. A daily struggle for displaced Gazans
CNN presses the IDF spokesperson on the ratio of civilian casualties. Hear his response
'Chaos': Gaza residents scramble for food in bakery hit by Israeli airstrike
An October 10 aerial photo shows the abandoned site of the attack on the Nova music festival by Hamas militants in southern Israel. Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images
Witnesses share brutal accounts of sexual violence during October 7 attack
Palestinian children in tears as Gaza refugee camp hit by apparent Israeli airstrikes
Bash calls out silence over Hamas' use of sexual violence. Hear Jayapal's response
