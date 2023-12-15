Video Ad Feedback
What it means to be a parent in Gaza
After two months of bombardment, it's everything a parent can do just to keep their children alive. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports.
Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
What it means to be a parent in Gaza
03:25
Source: CNN
Netanyahu's spokesperson says Israel is defining 'gold standard of urban warfare' in Gaza
02:03
Source: CNN
Video shows Israeli soldiers fighting in Gaza for 'last Hamas strongholds'
02:56
Source: CNN
A Palestinian dad recorded these words weeks before dying in an airstrike
01:21
Source: CNN
This is how Israel enabled Qatar to send millions to Gaza
04:06
Source: CNN
Israel dropped leaflets into Gaza with cryptic verse from Quran
00:57
Source: CNN
Blinken on why international community slow to address sexual violence committed by Hamas
01:29
Source: CNN
Hear audio of freed Israeli hostages confronting Netanyahu during private meeting
01:43
Source: CNN
Makeshift camps. No electricity. A daily struggle for displaced Gazans
02:20
Source: CNN
CNN presses the IDF spokesperson on the ratio of civilian casualties. Hear his response
01:33
Source: CNN
'Chaos': Gaza residents scramble for food in bakery hit by Israeli airstrike
02:16
Source: CNN
Witnesses share brutal accounts of sexual violence during October 7 attack
06:01
Source: CNN
Palestinian children in tears as Gaza refugee camp hit by apparent Israeli airstrikes
01:00
Source: CNN
Bash calls out silence over Hamas' use of sexual violence. Hear Jayapal's response
03:00
Source: CNN
'Silence is complicity': UNICEF spokesperson pleads for world attention
04:18
Source: CNN