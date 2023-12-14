Clarissa Ward
Video Ad Feedback
Clarissa Ward describes what she saw after getting rare access inside Gaza
CNN's Clarissa Ward describes what she saw while getting rare, but limited access inside Gaza.
01:18 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Clarissa Ward
Video Ad Feedback
Clarissa Ward describes what she saw after getting rare access inside Gaza
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ramaswamy vpx video thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip fact-checks Vivek Ramaswamy on conspiracy theory
05:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
IP Nikki Haley vpx
Video Ad Feedback
How Nikki Haley says she would deal with Texas abortion case
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Charles on Draymond
Video Ad Feedback
Charles Barkley reacts to Draymond Green's suspension
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bridget ziegler VPX
Video Ad Feedback
Uproar after Moms for Liberty co-founder caught in sex scandal
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
View of the christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York City.(Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
A new high for the price of the '12 Days of Christmas'
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This picture taken on January 19, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 20 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending the 6th Political Bureau Meeting of the 8th Central Committee at the office building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang.
Video Ad Feedback
How US thinks Kim Jong Un has gotten billions to fund nuclear program
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kinzinger Jordan Split
Video Ad Feedback
'Hypocrisy is mind-numbing': Kinzinger blasts GOP lawmaker
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office and walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 22, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
Recordings describe 2020 Oval Office photo-op 'gone wrong'
04:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haberman trump split 121323 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Trump hasn't been doing as many campaign rallies. Maggie Haberman explains why
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hunter Biden speaks to the press outside the Capitol on December 13.
Video Ad Feedback
'I am here': Hunter Biden lashes out at 'MAGA right'
05:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hunter Biden speaks to the press outside the Capitol on December 13.
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm shocked I'm saying this': Hear how Ron DeSantis surprised Ana Navarro
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, former Elections Department employee in Fulton County, Georgia, reacts to a video of her mother's deposition testimony being played during the fourth of eight planned public hearings of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Video Ad Feedback
Hear racist voicemails to Georgia election worker incited by lies spread by Giuliani
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine drone footage vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage exposes extensive damage on Ukraine's eastern battlefield
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Former President Donald Trump.
Video Ad Feedback
Watch DeSantis repeatedly target Trump at CNN town hall
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marvin Haynes, 35, is hugged by a supporter as he walks out of the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Stillwater in Bayport, Minn. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, after a judge set aside his murder conviction in the 2004 killing of a man at a Minneapolis flower shop. Haynes was 16 when Randy Sherer, 55, was killed during a robbery. (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the state admit they got this man's conviction wrong
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
collins johnson split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Collins challenges GOP senator to back up his claim against Democrats. See his response
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN