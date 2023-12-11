This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin giving a speech during the plenary session of the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on July 27, 2023. (Photo by Alexey DANICHEV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXEY DANICHEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
How Putin is using anti-colonialism to win allies in Africa
As the war in Ukraine continues, the US and European Union work to expand sanctions against Russia. But in some parts of the world, Russia has not only escaped international isolation but continues to win allies. CNN's Nima Elbagir explains how.
Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
03:28

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks on during an interview with AFP at the office of his Anti-corruption Foundation (FBK) in Moscow on January 16, 2018. - The Kremlin's top critic Alexei Navalny has slammed Russia's March presidential election, in which he is barred from running, as a sham meant to "re-appoint" Vladimir Putin on his way to becoming "emperor for life". (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Pleitgen explains Navalny's significance: 'Putin's enemy number 1'
01:51
STILL antony blinken sotu 12 10 2023
Tapper asks Blinken why international community slow to address sexual violence by Hamas
01:29
Al Gore SOTU vpx
Al Gore responds to COP28 president's claim there's 'no science' in ending use of fossil fuels
01:51
02 nobel prize mohammadi family 12 2023
Narges Mohammadi's children speak to CNN in exclusive interview
04:28
madowo 2 babies vpx
'Today I felt like a mother': Mothers reunite with their babies after they were separated in Gaza
03:05
David Cameron vpx
UK's David Cameron explains why US is 'lynchpin' for Ukraine
02:30
guyana president intv thumb vpx
Guyana's president reacts to Venezuela's controversial new map
02:10
screengrab minnie chan
Another reporter vanished in China. Here's what we know
03:18
Russian drag artist
Russian drag artist speaks out after new LGBTQ court ruling
02:48
Gaza Wedeman dnt
Bodies pile up in Gaza as Israeli military operations resume
02:21
Mstyslav Chernov Amanpour vpx 1
Ukrainian filmmaker captures the scene in Mariupol at the start of the war
02:56
Budanova Marianna vpx
'Personal revenge by Putin': Wife of Ukraine's spy chief poisoned
03:11
West Bank Jenin Raid 1 SCREENGRAB
Israeli troops kill 8-year-old boy during raid of West Bank refugee camp
02:59
ukrainian soldier
How one Ukrainian soldier survived on his own in a trench for days
03:16
One of the trapped workers is checked out after he was rescued from the collapsed tunnel site in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 28, 2023. Uttarkashi District Information Officer/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
See welcome given to construction workers after being rescued
02:17
