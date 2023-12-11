Video Ad Feedback
This is how Israel enabled Qatar to send millions to Gaza
Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the Gulf state of Qatar has come under fire by Israeli officials, American politicians and media outlets for sending hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Gaza, which is governed by the Palestinian militant group. But Israel facilitated that funding. CNN's Nima Elbagir explains.
04:06 - Source: CNN
