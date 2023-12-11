Video Ad Feedback
Pleitgen explains Navalny's significance: 'Putin's enemy number 1'
Lawyers for Alexey Navalny say they have lost contact with the jailed Russian opposition leader, who was last known to be imprisoned in a penal colony east of Moscow. His lawyers say his whereabouts are now unknown.
01:51 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Pleitgen explains Navalny's significance: 'Putin's enemy number 1'
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks Blinken why international community slow to address sexual violence by Hamas
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Al Gore responds to COP28 president's claim there's 'no science' in ending use of fossil fuels
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Narges Mohammadi's children speak to CNN in exclusive interview
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Today I felt like a mother': Mothers reunite with their babies after they were separated in Gaza
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UK's David Cameron explains why US is 'lynchpin' for Ukraine
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Guyana's president reacts to Venezuela's controversial new map
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Another reporter vanished in China. Here's what we know
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russian drag artist speaks out after new LGBTQ court ruling
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bodies pile up in Gaza as Israeli military operations resume
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian filmmaker captures the scene in Mariupol at the start of the war
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Personal revenge by Putin': Wife of Ukraine's spy chief poisoned
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli troops kill 8-year-old boy during raid of West Bank refugee camp
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How one Ukrainian soldier survived on his own in a trench for days
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See welcome given to construction workers after being rescued
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN