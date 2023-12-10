Video Ad Feedback
Al Gore criticizes the 'direct conflict of interest' of COP28 Summit president
CNN's Jake Tapper speaks with former Vice President Al Gore about the future role of fossil fuels amid backlash Sultan Al Jaber, the oil executive who is leading the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, claimed there is "no science" that says phasing out fossil fuels is necessary to keep global warming under a critical threshold — comments Al Jaber said were misinterpreted.
