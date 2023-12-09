Video Ad Feedback
Hear what makes the Israel-Hamas war 'uniquely dangerous' for journalists
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 63 journalists have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, making it the most dangerous period for journalists in 31 years.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Hear what makes the Israel-Hamas war 'uniquely dangerous' for journalists
Hear audio of freed Israeli hostages confronting Netanyahu during private meeting
Makeshift camps. No electricity. A daily struggle for displaced Gazans
CNN presses the IDF spokesperson on the ratio of civilian casualties. Hear his response
'Chaos': Gaza residents scramble for food in bakery hit by Israeli airstrike
Witnesses share brutal accounts of sexual violence during October 7 attack
Palestinian children in tears as Gaza refugee camp hit by apparent Israeli airstrikes
Bash calls out silence over Hamas' use of sexual violence. Hear Jayapal's response
'Silence is complicity': UNICEF spokesperson pleads for world attention
Hundreds of wounded Gazans have been evacuated through Rafah
Bodies pile up in Gaza as Israeli military operations resume
'Hamas needs to be taken out': Rep. Jayapal
'He's so naive': Graham reacts to Austin's comments on protecting civilians
Death toll rises in Gaza as airstrikes resume
Burnett confronts top Israeli official about October 7 intelligence failure
Emotional reunions as family members are freed from Hamas
