Women say their farms were seized to build nickel mines amid Indonesia's electric vehicle boom
Indonesia has ambitious plans to become a hub for manufacturing electric vehicles. Its abundance of natural resources, particularly nickel, has given it a key advantage: battery production. On the island of Sulawesi, women tell CNN their farms are being seized without their consent to support the industry's growth. This story is part of As Equals, CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality.
