Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: Thousands of pounds of U.S. aid to be delivered to Gaza
CNN has learned nearly 57,000 pounds of U.S. aid for humanitarian assistance to Gaza is being delivered to Egypt. CNN's Larry Madowo reports from Cairo.
03:49 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: Thousands of pounds of U.S. aid to be delivered to Gaza
03:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's a hard time': Woman granted abortion speaks out after ruling
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift named Time's 2023 'Person of the Year'
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Sickest thing I've ever done': Watch epic trick off skyscraper
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How an 'NCIS' episode led her dad to a crime confession
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Owner freaks out when all her chickens freeze simultaneously
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Home Alone' star pays tribute to wife during Hollywood Walk of Fame speech
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
TV star broke the law to get her daugher into college. Hear why she said she did it
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Henry Winkler perform as 'The Fonz' nearly 40 years after 'Happy Days' went off air
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cellphone camera captures animal with unusual look
01:39
Now playing- Source: KTIV
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift reporter explains his job
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cher rocked around Rockefeller's tree lighting this year. See the moment
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This mini horse has a big job helping disabled veteran
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch adorable baby giraffe's failed attempt at drinking water
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See police chase involving a 12-year-old in a stolen forklift
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman creates stunning Taylor Swift-themed holiday display
01:34
Now playing- Source: WLS