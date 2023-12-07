Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks describes his 'out of body' experience while watching moon landing mission
As a new exhibit at London's Lightroom, "The Moonwalkers" opens, actor Tom Hanks speaks to CNN's Christiane Amanpour about his experience watching the 1968 Apollo 8 moon landing mission.
