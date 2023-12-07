Video Ad Feedback
UK's David Cameron explains why US is 'lynchpin' for Ukraine
Former British Prime Minister and current UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron joins CNN This Morning to discuss the stakes for Ukraine and its counteroffensive against Russia amid a funding fight in the U.S. House over $61 billion worth of military assistance.
02:30 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
UK's David Cameron explains why US is 'lynchpin' for Ukraine
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See why delay in US aid is 'alarming' for soldiers in Ukraine
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor with terminal cancer explains why he stayed behind in Ukrainian warzone
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from filmmaker who captures the brutal Russian siege of a Ukrainian city
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Personal revenge by Putin': Wife of Ukraine's spy chief poisoned
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Enemy drone dropped a grenade into soldier's trench. Hear how he survived
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine ramps up electronic warfare efforts against Russia
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This $50 million yacht may be linked to Putin, according to Russian investigations group
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows fierce trench warfare in Ukraine
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Father remembers activist son who died fighting for Ukraine
04:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on the ground where Russia launched biggest drone attack since start of war
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This Ukrainian couple turned their apartment into a drone-making center
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: Hear from Ukrainian drone pilot after Russians identified his unit's position
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: Ukraine faces trouble on two fronts
05:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine makes major advance moving closer to Crimea
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine releases drone video purporting to show massive losses of Russian weapons
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian sergeant explains why military aid is essential to war against Russia
06:04
Now playing- Source: CNN