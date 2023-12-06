Video Ad Feedback
Guyana's president reacts to Venezuela's controversial new map
Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali responds after Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro announced his vision for a "new map and state" that includes a disputed territory in Guyana's Essequibo in the East.
