Video Ad Feedback
CNN presses the IDF spokesperson on the ratio of civilian casualties. Hear his response
CNN's Erin Burnett asks Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, about a report that for every Hamas militant that Israel has killed in Gaza, about two civilians have also been killed.
01:33 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN presses the IDF spokesperson on the ratio of civilian casualties. Hear his response
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Chaos': Gaza residents scramble for food in bakery hit by Israeli airstrike
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Witnesses share brutal accounts of sexual violence during October 7 attack
06:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian children in tears as Gaza refugee camp hit by apparent Israeli airstrikes
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bash calls out silence over Hamas' use of sexual violence. Hear Jayapal's response
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Silence is complicity': UNICEF spokesperson pleads for world attention
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hundreds of wounded Gazans have been evacuated through Rafah
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bodies pile up in Gaza as Israeli military operations resume
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hamas needs to be taken out': Rep. Jayapal
04:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He's so naive': Graham reacts to Austin's comments on protecting civilians
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Death toll rises in Gaza as airstrikes resume
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Burnett confronts top Israeli official about October 7 intelligence failure
04:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Emotional reunions as family members are freed from Hamas
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NYT reporter says Israel knew Hamas' attack plan over a year ago
06:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures moments Hamas militants open fire at bus stop in Jerusalem
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN