Video Ad Feedback
WTO Director-General: Why are we supporting subsidies that are damaging the climate?
The World Trade Organization's Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks to CNN's Eleni Giokos about financial incentives and deterrents for going green.
01:20 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
WTO Director-General: Why are we supporting subsidies that are damaging the climate?
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How an 'NCIS' episode led her dad to a crime confession
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Owner freaks out when all her chickens freeze simultaneously
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Home Alone' star pays tribute to wife during Hollywood Walk of Fame speech
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
TV star broke the law to get her daugher into college. Hear why she said she did it
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Henry Winkler perform as 'The Fonz' nearly 40 years after 'Happy Days' went off air
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cellphone camera captures animal with unusual look
01:39
Now playing- Source: KTIV
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift reporter explains his job
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cher rocked around Rockefeller's tree lighting this year. See the moment
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This mini horse has a big job helping disabled veteran
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch adorable baby giraffe's failed attempt at drinking water
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See police chase involving a 12-year-old in a stolen forklift
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman creates stunning Taylor Swift-themed holiday display
01:34
Now playing- Source: WLS
Video Ad Feedback
'I was a prostitute at the highest rate': Ex-star slams reality TV industry
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Inside London's 'zero-waste' fine dining restaurant
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Viral video captures ex-Obama official hurling Islamophobic language at food vendor
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN