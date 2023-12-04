Video Ad Feedback
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Witnesses share brutal accounts of sexual violence during October 7 attack
06:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian children in tears as Gaza refugee camp hit by apparent Israeli airstrikes
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bash calls out silence over Hamas' use of sexual violence. Hear Jayapal's response
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Silence is complicity': UNICEF spokesperson pleads for world attention
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hundreds of wounded Gazans have been evacuated through Rafah
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bodies pile up in Gaza as Israeli military operations resume
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hamas needs to be taken out': Rep. Jayapal
04:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He's so naive': Graham reacts to Austin's comments on protecting civilians
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Death toll rises in Gaza as airstrikes resume
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Burnett confronts top Israeli official about October 7 intelligence failure
04:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Emotional reunions as family members are freed from Hamas
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NYT reporter says Israel knew Hamas' attack plan over a year ago
06:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures moments Hamas militants open fire at bus stop in Jerusalem
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We want to see people stand with us': Palestinian-American teens speak out
04:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what families of American hostages have to say to Biden
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli troops kill 8-year-old boy during raid of West Bank refugee camp
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN military analyst on potential next steps of Israelis if hostilities resume
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN