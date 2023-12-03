Video Ad Feedback
'This is a war on children': Hear UNICEF spokesman describe horrors in Gaza
UNICEF spokesperson James Elder joins CNN This Morning to describe the desperation he witnesses from Palestinian families and children at a Gaza hospital.
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
'This is a war on children': Hear UNICEF spokesman describe horrors in Gaza
Death toll rises in Gaza as airstrikes resume
Burnett confronts top Israeli official about October 7 intelligence failure
Emotional reunions as family members are freed from Hamas
NYT reporter says Israel knew Hamas' attack plan over a year ago
Video captures moments Hamas militants open fire at bus stop in Jerusalem
'We want to see people stand with us': Palestinian-American teens speak out
Hear what families of American hostages have to say to Biden
Israeli troops kill 8-year-old boy during raid of West Bank refugee camp
CNN military analyst on potential next steps of Israelis if hostilities resume
Father of 9-year-old hostage reveals what daughter told him after her release
Blitzer asks United Arab List leader if Hamas damaged the Palestinian cause. Hear his answer
Man tears up remembering last evening with grandchildren killed in airstrike
Alarming stats show reality of Palestinians detained by Israel
Israeli spokesperson on conditions required to extend Israel-Hamas truce
'She had to say goodbye to her mother': Uncle of 13-year-old released by Hamas speaks to CNN
Watch Elon Musk tour Israeli kibbutz with Netanyahu
