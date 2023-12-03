Video Ad Feedback
'Hamas needs to be taken out': Rep. Jayapal
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) joins CNN's Dana Bash on State of the Union to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and her call for a ceasefire.
04:39 - Source: CNN
Judge denies Trump's attempt to dismiss January 6 case. See what she wrote
01:28
James Carville: This is a bigger threat to the US than Al Qaeda
02:00
Buttigieg reacts to House speaker endorsing book attacking him
05:16
Haberman says this one part of Trump's defense stood out to her
00:42
'To hell with this place': Hear Santos' reaction to expulsion
02:43
'Enormously consequential': CNN legal analyst on presidential immunity decision
01:24
Tapper calls out GOP candidate's stance on Santos and Trump
04:05
Watch George Santos exit Capitol after expulsion vote
00:31
What it takes to get expelled from Congress
02:41
Republican lawmaker who voted for removal reacts to Mike Johnson defending Santos
02:58
See the standout moments from DeSantis, Newsom debate
01:21
CNN reporter tracks down Nevada fake electors
04:02
Report details tense phone call between Trump and McCarthy after speakership debacle
03:12
CNN legal analyst says this is a 'bull's-eye' for prosecutors in Mar-a-Lago case
01:40
'This is bullying': George Santos speaks out ahead of expulsion vote
01:53
'Boys will be boys': Hear what newly obtained Coast Guard report revealed
03:31
