Burnett confronts top Israeli official about October 7 intelligence failure
CNN's Erin Burnett presses Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, about revelations that Israeli intelligence seemingly ignored warnings about the October 7 Hamas terror attack.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
NYT reporter says Israel knew Hamas' attack plan over a year ago
Video captures moments Hamas militants open fire at bus stop in Jerusalem
'We want to see people stand with us': Palestinian-American teens speak out
Hear what families of American hostages have to say to Biden
Israeli troops kill 8-year-old boy during raid of West Bank refugee camp
CNN military analyst on potential next steps of Israelis if hostilities resume
Father of 9-year-old hostage reveals what daughter told him after her release
Blitzer asks United Arab List leader if Hamas damaged the Palestinian cause. Hear his answer
Man tears up remembering last evening with grandchildren killed in airstrike
Alarming stats show reality of Palestinians detained by Israel
Israeli spokesperson on conditions required to extend Israel-Hamas truce
'She had to say goodbye to her mother': Uncle of 13-year-old released by Hamas speaks to CNN
Watch Elon Musk tour Israeli kibbutz with Netanyahu
Palestinian students shot in Vermont identified
Hamas killed 23 workers on this farm. See what it's like there now
