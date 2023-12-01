Video Ad Feedback
'Personal revenge by Putin': Wife of Ukraine's spy chief poisoned
Marianna Budanova, the wife of Ukraine's top military intelligence official, has been hospitalized with apparent heavy metals poisoning, according to Ukrainian and Western officials. CNN senior international correspondent Frederik Pleitgen has more.
Russia-Ukraine conflict 15 videos
'Personal revenge by Putin': Wife of Ukraine's spy chief poisoned
Enemy drone dropped a grenade into soldier's trench. Hear how he survived
Ukraine ramps up electronic warfare efforts against Russia
This $50 million yacht may be linked to Putin, according to Russian investigations group
Video shows fierce trench warfare in Ukraine
Father remembers activist son who died fighting for Ukraine
CNN on the ground where Russia launched biggest drone attack since start of war
This Ukrainian couple turned their apartment into a drone-making center
Exclusive: Hear from Ukrainian drone pilot after Russians identified his unit's position
Fareed: Ukraine faces trouble on two fronts
Ukraine makes major advance moving closer to Crimea
Ukraine releases drone video purporting to show massive losses of Russian weapons
Ukrainian sergeant explains why military aid is essential to war against Russia
Russia's latest offensive 'is failing,' says Ukrainian government advisor
See how Ukrainian forces launched attack inside Russian-occupied Crimea
