Blitzer asks United Arab List leader if Hamas damaged the Palestinian cause. Hear his answer
CNN's Wolf Blitzer asks Palestinian-Israeli Knesset member Mansour Abbas if the October 7 terror attack by Hamas has damaged the Palestinian cause.
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
Hear what families of American hostages have to say to Biden
Israeli troops kill 8-year-old boy during raid of West Bank refugee camp
CNN military analyst on potential next steps of Israelis if hostilities resume
Father of 9-year-old hostage reveals what daughter told him after her release
Man tears up remembering last evening with grandchildren killed in airstrike
Alarming stats show reality of Palestinians detained by Israel
Israeli spokesperson on conditions required to extend Israel-Hamas truce
'She had to say goodbye to her mother': Uncle of 13-year-old released by Hamas speaks to CNN
Watch Elon Musk tour Israeli kibbutz with Netanyahu
Palestinian students shot in Vermont identified
Hamas killed 23 workers on this farm. See what it's like there now
4-year-old Israeli American released from captivity as an orphan
Watch Palestinian teen who was detained without charges reunite with his family
See moment 9-year-old presumed killed in Hamas attack reunites with father
