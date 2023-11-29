Video Ad Feedback
Breaking into South Africa's macadamia nut industry
As the world's largest producer of macadamia nuts, South Africa is looking to precision farming and other sustainable practices to stay on top.
04:26 - Source: CNN
Marketplace Africa 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Breaking into South Africa's macadamia nut industry
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kentucky Fried Chicken aims to grow its footprint across Africa
05:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Ivory Coast is boosting its circular economy
05:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Digitizing Zimbabwe's informal money exchange market
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this fishing company is looking to reel in more profit across Africa
04:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this South African brand reshaped a classic shoe for the masses
05:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Afreximbank outlines its strategy to fund Africa's industrialization goals
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Ghana is expanding its shea nut industry
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this non-profit hopes to shape the future of Africa from abroad
05:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How one Nigerian tech company is boosting digital inclusion in Africa
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These local brands are stepping up the sneaker market in South Africa
05:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The rise of sneaker culture in South Africa
06:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the man looking to bring more milk to Nigeria
04:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How biotechnology may shape Uganda's agricultural future
05:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ivory Coast looks to go even bigger into chocolate
06:15
Now playing- Source: CNN