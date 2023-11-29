Video Ad Feedback
CNN military analyst on potential next steps of Israelis if hostilities resume
As negotiators work toward another potential extension of the truce between Israel and Hamas, CNN military analyst and retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton explains potential paths Israelis may take if the truce ends.
01:20 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN military analyst on potential next steps of Israelis if hostilities resume
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli troops kill 8-year-old boy during raid of West Bank refugee camp
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How one Ukrainian soldier survived on his own in a trench for days
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See welcome given to construction workers after being rescued
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Missing flight MH370 lawsuit heard in China
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
LIV and the fight for the future of Golf
05:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This $50 million yacht may be linked to Putin, according to Russian investigations group
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Like the gloves are off': Military analyst reacts after ballistic missiles fired toward US warship
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
You may not see Palestinians celebrating their family members' return. Here's why
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This Ukrainian couple turned their apartment into a drone-making center
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Surveillance video shows moment of explosion near US-Canada border
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Violence and chaos at Brazil - Argentina soccer game
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN crew flies over volcano 'highly likely' to erupt in Iceland
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment Houthi rebels storm cargo ship in the Red Sea
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Myanmar rebels claim new video shows military soldiers surrendering
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter returns home to investigate war crimes. See how she travelled there
04:37
Now playing- Source: CNN