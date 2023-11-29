exp Gaza Humanitarian Aid Israel Hamas Truce Ricardo Pires INTV 112902ASEG1 CNNi World_00004610.png
How the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas is impacting aid to Gaza
CNN's Rosemary Church talks to UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires about how the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas has impacted humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.
Stories worth watching 16 videos
This mini horse has a big job helping disabled veteran
Watch adorable baby giraffe's failed attempt at drinking water
See police chase involving a 12-year-old in a stolen forklift
Woman creates stunning Taylor Swift-themed holiday display
'I was a prostitute at the highest rate': Ex-star slams reality TV industry
Inside London's 'zero-waste' fine dining restaurant
Videos show former Obama-era National Security adviser spewing obscene Islamophobic language at food vendor
Viral video captures ex-Obama official hurling Islamophobic language at food vendor
Why the US government is still working with Elon Musk amid antisemitic comments
Family stunned over American Girl's pick for doll of the year. See why
This high school in Queens New York is preparing the next generation of aviation experts
See moment SpaceX launched world's most powerful rocket
Panda helps Biden answer questions on 'SNL'
Bodycam video shows moment cops find suspect in overturned porta potty
A Mars Express satellite captures amazing video imaging of 'Labyrinth of Night'
Radio host calls Trump a 'fascist'
