Video Ad Feedback
Video shows fierce trench warfare in Ukraine
CNN obtained video showing intense trench warfare between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Avdiivka, Ukraine. CNN's Anna Coren reports.
03:14 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows fierce trench warfare in Ukraine
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on the ground where Russia launched biggest drone attack since start of war
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This Ukrainian couple turned their apartment into a drone-making center
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: Hear from Ukrainian drone pilot after Russians identified his unit's position
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: Ukraine faces trouble on two fronts
05:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine makes major advance moving closer to Crimea
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine releases drone video purporting to show massive losses of Russian weapons
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian sergeant explains why military aid is essential to war against Russia
06:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia's latest offensive 'is failing,' says Ukrainian government advisor
09:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how Ukrainian forces launched attack inside Russian-occupied Crimea
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows US-provided ATACMS missiles in action in Ukraine
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how this Ukrainian battalion used jet skis to land in Russian-occupied territory
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
22-year-old viral TikTok star says he was tortured for posting this video
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ret. colonel flags Russia's new tactic using their missiles
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Expert breaks down 'major deal' of Russian retreat on Black Sea
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN