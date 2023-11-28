Video Ad Feedback
See welcome given to construction workers after being rescued
All 41 workers were successfully removed from a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas, the climax of a 17-day rescue operation to drill through rock and debris. CNN's Vedika Sud has the latest.
02:17 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See welcome given to construction workers after being rescued
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Missing flight MH370 lawsuit heard in China
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This $50 million yacht may be linked to Putin, according to Russian investigations group
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Like the gloves are off': Military analyst reacts after ballistic missiles fired toward US warship
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows how Hamas captured workers on this farm. Now, it's struggling to survive
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on the ground where Russia launched biggest drone attack since start of war
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
You may not see Palestinians celebrating their family members' return. Here's why
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This Ukrainian couple turned their apartment into a drone-making center
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Surveillance video shows moment of explosion near US-Canada border
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Violence and chaos at Brazil - Argentina soccer game
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN crew flies over volcano 'highly likely' to erupt in Iceland
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment Houthi rebels storm cargo ship in the Red Sea
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Myanmar rebels claim new video shows military soldiers surrendering
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter returns home to investigate war crimes. See how she travelled there
04:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Frantic efforts underway to rescue 41 workers trapped after tunnel collapse in India
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN