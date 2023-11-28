One of the trapped workers is checked out after he was rescued from the collapsed tunnel site in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 28, 2023. Uttarkashi District Information Officer/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Video Ad Feedback
See welcome given to construction workers after being rescued
All 41 workers were successfully removed from a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas, the climax of a 17-day rescue operation to drill through rock and debris. CNN's Vedika Sud has the latest.
02:17 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
One of the trapped workers is checked out after he was rescued from the collapsed tunnel site in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 28, 2023. Uttarkashi District Information Officer/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Video Ad Feedback
See welcome given to construction workers after being rescued
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Family members stand outside the court during a hearing lawsuits against Malaysia Airlines over missing flight MH370, in Beijing on November 27, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Missing flight MH370 lawsuit heard in China
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
YACHT
Video Ad Feedback
This $50 million yacht may be linked to Putin, according to Russian investigations group
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Mason pulls alongside a fleet replenishment oiler in the Atlantic Ocean, July 17, 2021.
Video Ad Feedback
'Like the gloves are off': Military analyst reacts after ballistic missiles fired toward US warship
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Israeli Farms Robertson PKG vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows how Hamas captured workers on this farm. Now, it's struggling to survive
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anna coren ukraine vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on the ground where Russia launched biggest drone attack since start of war
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
West bank Nima
Video Ad Feedback
You may not see Palestinians celebrating their family members' return. Here's why
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukrainian civilians drones coren pkg 2
Video Ad Feedback
This Ukrainian couple turned their apartment into a drone-making center
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
surveillance footage vpx rainbow bridge
Video Ad Feedback
Surveillance video shows moment of explosion near US-Canada border
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brazil-arg-soccer-match
Video Ad Feedback
Violence and chaos at Brazil - Argentina soccer game
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iceland volcano vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN crew flies over volcano 'highly likely' to erupt in Iceland
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
houthi rebels hijack cargo ship red sea mclean
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment Houthi rebels storm cargo ship in the Red Sea
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
myanmar junta fighters surrender
Video Ad Feedback
Myanmar rebels claim new video shows military soldiers surrendering
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nimasundan 01
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter returns home to investigate war crimes. See how she travelled there
04:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp India Tunnel Collapse Rescue Efforts Sud PKG 112103ASEG2 CNNi World_00005319.png
Video Ad Feedback
Frantic efforts underway to rescue 41 workers trapped after tunnel collapse in India
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN