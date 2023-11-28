Video Ad Feedback
Father of 9-year-old hostage reveals what daughter told him after her release
CNN's Clarissa Ward speaks with Thomas Hand, a father who believed his 9-year-old daughter Emily was killed by Hamas during the attacks of October 7th. Hand's daughter was found to be alive and was released as part of the exchange of hostages and prisoners during the truce between Israel and Hamas.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
