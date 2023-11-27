Video Ad Feedback
Source tells CNN Israel's war cabinet discussed possibility of extending truce if Hamas releases an additional ten hostages per day
A source tells CNN that Israel's war cabinet discussed the possibility of extending the four-day truce Sunday night. Hamas and Qatar have said, they would like to extend the pause in fighting. Rosemary Church speaks with Yaakov Katz, Senior Columnist and Editor with The Jerusalem Post.
03:51 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Source tells CNN Israel's war cabinet discussed possibility of extending truce if Hamas releases an additional ten hostages per day
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I was a prostitute at the highest rate': Ex-star slams reality TV industry
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Inside London's 'zero-waste' fine dining restaurant
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Viral video captures ex-Obama official hurling Islamophobic language at food vendor
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why the US government is still working with Elon Musk amid antisemitic comments
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Family stunned over American Girl's pick for doll of the year. See why
02:17
Now playing- Source: KARE
Video Ad Feedback
This high school in Queens New York is preparing the next generation of aviation experts
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment SpaceX launched world's most powerful rocket
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Panda helps Biden answer questions on 'SNL'
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bodycam video shows moment cops find suspect in overturned porta potty
02:00
Now playing- Source: WTMJ
Video Ad Feedback
A Mars Express satellite captures amazing video imaging of 'Labyrinth of Night'
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Radio host calls Trump a 'fascist'
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift's song skyrockets on iTunes after she changed this lyric
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How breast implants helped save a man with severe lung damage
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This may be the only place in the Americas to see a giant panda by 2025
05:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Northern lights create dazzling spectacle in the sky worldwide
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN