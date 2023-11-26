Video Ad Feedback
4-year-old Israeli American released from captivity as an orphan
CNN's Matthew Chance reports on Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old Israeli American whose parents were both killed by Hamas militants during the October 7 terror attack, and 12 other Israeli hostages released by Hamas on day 3 of the Israel-Hamas truce.
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
4-year-old Israeli American released from captivity as an orphan
33 minors among the 39 Palestinian prisoners released
See moment 9-year-old presumed killed in Hamas attack reunites with father
Israel's president: Hamas' 'passive-aggressive' approach is an attempt to drive Israel 'crazy'
Why retired general thinks hostage exchange is a 'net loss' for Israel
Senator: Only way forward for Israel is a Palestinian state
Retired US colonel on the key things IDF would want to learn from freed hostages
13 Israeli hostages are released. Hear from the families of those left behind
Video shows 9-year-old former Israeli hostage run to reunite with his father
Videos show civilian hostages released by Hamas
Some Gaza residents try to head home during pause in fighting
Here's why you may not see Palestinians celebrating family members' return
Hear what a retired US colonel thinks Hamas will do during truce
What some Gaza residents are saying about the hostage deal
This is what truce is expected to look like while hostages are being released
Family member of hostage says he's getting text messages from Hamas. Here's what they say
Video shows Israeli soldiers forcefully arresting Palestinian man in his home
