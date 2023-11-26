Video Ad Feedback
Israel's president: Hamas' 'passive-aggressive' approach is an attempt to drive Israel 'crazy'
Israel's President Isaac Herzog discusses the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas and how the militant group continues to tread on the country's psychology.
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
Israel's president: Hamas' 'passive-aggressive' approach is an attempt to drive Israel 'crazy'
See moment 9-year-old presumed killed in Hamas attack reunites with father
Retired US colonel on the key things IDF would want to learn from freed hostages
See the scene in the West Bank after more Palestinian prisoners and detainees were released
13 Israeli hostages are released. Hear from the families of those left behind
Video shows 9-year-old former Israeli hostage run to reunite with his father
Videos show civilian hostages released by Hamas
Some Gaza residents try to head home during pause in fighting
Here's why you may not see Palestinians celebrating family members' return
Hear what a retired US colonel thinks Hamas will do during truce
What some Gaza residents are saying about the hostage deal
This is what truce is expected to look like while hostages are being released
Family member of hostage says he's getting text messages from Hamas. Here's what they say
Video shows Israeli soldiers forcefully arresting Palestinian man in his home
'My whole life is ruined': Children describe shattered dreams after injuries in Gaza
'So much hope': Granddaughter of hostage speaks out about hostage release deal
3-year-old American could be among first hostages released
