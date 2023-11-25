Video Ad Feedback
Videos show civilian hostages released by Hamas
CNN's Matthew Chance reports on the release of 24 hostages and their journey to freedom on the first day of the Hamas - Israel truce.
Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
Videos show civilian hostages released by Hamas
Hear what a retired US colonel thinks Hamas will do during truce
What some Gaza residents are saying about the hostage deal
This is what truce is expected to look like while hostages are being released
Family member of hostage says he's getting text messages from Hamas. Here's what they say
Video shows Israeli soldiers forcefully arresting Palestinian man in his home
'My whole life is ruined': Children describe shattered dreams after injuries in Gaza
'So much hope': Granddaughter of hostage speaks out about hostage release deal
3-year-old American could be among first hostages released
'Very embarrassing': Hear what families of hostages have to say ahead of Israeli war cabinet meeting
CNN correspondent details condition of newborn babies who evacuated Gaza
CNN visits exposed tunnel shaft IDF believes is part of larger network under hospital
IDF claims video shows hostages in Al-Shifa hospital
'We cannot bomb our way to peace': Rabbi asks for a ceasefire
Finer: We're 'closer than we have been... at any point' to hostage deal
How a Jewish WWII veteran is using his voice to fight antisemitism
Family in Gaza forced to live in the ruins of what used to be their home
